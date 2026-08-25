Bank Holiday Today, August 25: Banks Closed In These 2 States; Check Full List

The last week of August comes with festivals such as Onam and Raksha Bandhan, making bank holiday dates important for customers planning their visits. Banks across India follow the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which includes national and regional holidays along with regular weekly closures.

Banks will remain open in most parts of India on August 25, but branches in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will be closed due to regional holidays.

On Tuesday, August 25, bank branches in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed due to regional holidays. In Kerala, banks will be shut for the first day of Onam.

In Andhra Pradesh, branches will remain closed for Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Milad-i-Sherif, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Customers can still use ATMs for cash withdrawals. Online banking services will also continue to work during the holiday. People can use internet banking, mobile banking apps and UPI for regular transactions.

Also Read: Stock Market Holiday Alert: Are BSE And NSE Open On Eid-E-Milad And Raksha Bandhan 2026?

Services such as cash deposits, withdrawals at the counter, cheque work and passbook updates may not be available when branches are closed.

Looking Ahead: Bank Holidays On August 28

Customers should also note that banks will observe another set of regional holidays on August 28. Branches will remain closed in several states for occasions including Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.

Banks will remain closed in several states, including, including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Eid-e-Milad 2026: Is August 26 A Government Holiday In India? Check Date And Significance

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