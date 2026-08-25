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Hindustan Copper Share Price Falls Nearly 6% After Govt Launches Stake Sale

Of the total offer, 10% will be reserved for retail investors, while an additional 25,000 shares will be set aside for eligible employees.

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Hindustan Copper Share Price Falls Nearly 6% After Govt Launches Stake Sale

Hindustan Copper Ltd shares are trading under pressure on Tuesday, August 25 after the government said that it will divest a 3% stake in the firm through an Offer for Sale (OFS), with an additional 3% stake likely to be sold under the green-shoe option. The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 514 per share.

Shares of Hindustan Copper fell as much as 5.85% to Rs 540.55 apiece intraday.

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Of the total offer, 10% will be reserved for retail investors, while an additional 25,000 shares will be set aside for eligible employees.

In a post on the social media platform X,  Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said, "Government of India offers to divest 3% equity in Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) through an Offer for Sale (OFS), with an option to divest an additional 3% (green shoe) in case of oversubscription. The OFS will open at a floor price of Rs 514 per share. 10 percent of the offer is reserved for retail investors, with an additional 25,000 shares reserved for eligible employees."

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