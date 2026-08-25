TCS-Porsche Deal Strengthens Europe Play, Says Systematix Maintaining 'Hold' — Check New Target Price

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Systematix Report

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has acquired Porsche-owned IT consulting firm MHP for an enterprise value of €320 million, a move that Systematix believes is strategically significant despite a limited near-term financial impact.

Alongside the acquisition, TCS has also secured a €1.25 billion five-year services contract from Porsche, improving revenue visibility and reducing execution risks, according to the brokerage.

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Following the announcement, Systematix maintained its 'Hold' rating on TCS and revised its target price to Rs 2,350, valuing the stock at 14 times September 2028 estimated earnings.

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