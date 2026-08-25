Cummins India To Benefit From Strong Data Centre Growth Says Motilal Oswal — Check Revised Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal reiterated its Buy rating on Cummins India Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 6,400 from Rs 6,500, based on an average of 45 times P/E and DCF on two-year forward estimates. The brokerage sees an upside potential of 23% from the current market price of Rs 5,190.

The brokerage believes the growth drivers for Cummins remain:

data centers for powergen, railways, mining, defense, and marine for industrial despite construction being weak, higher installed base and customized offerings in distribution, and Europe and Asia Pacific regions for exports despite the weak Middle East market.

ALSO READ: Tata Consumer Shares May Rally 43% Says Motilal Oswal On Multiple Growth Triggers — Check Target Price

Motilal Oswal has trimmed its estimates by 4.7%/2.5%/2.2% for FY27/FY28/FY29 to factor in the near-term pressure on margins.

Key risks and concerns

Key risks to our recommendation would come from lower-than-expected demand in key segments, higher commodity prices, increased competitive intensity, and a lower-than-expected recovery in exports.

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