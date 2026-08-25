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Cummins India To Benefit From Strong Data Centre Growth Says Motilal Oswal — Check Revised Target Price

Data center demand is surging, and Cummins is one of the preferred players in the data center space, adds the brokerage.

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Cummins India To Benefit From Strong Data Centre Growth Says Motilal Oswal — Check Revised Target Price
Cummins currently trades at 52.8x/41.5x/35.1x P/E on FY27/FY28/FY29E EPS.
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Cummins India Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal reiterated its Buy rating on Cummins India Ltd. with a revised target price of Rs 6,400 from Rs 6,500, based on an average of 45 times P/E and DCF on two-year forward estimates. The brokerage sees an upside potential of 23% from the current market price of Rs 5,190.

The brokerage believes the growth drivers for Cummins remain:

  1. data centers for powergen,
  2. railways, mining, defense, and marine for industrial despite construction being weak,
  3. higher installed base and customized offerings in distribution, and
  4. Europe and Asia Pacific regions for exports despite the weak Middle East market.

ALSO READ: Tata Consumer Shares May Rally 43% Says Motilal Oswal On Multiple Growth Triggers — Check Target Price

Motilal Oswal has trimmed its estimates by 4.7%/2.5%/2.2% for FY27/FY28/FY29 to factor in the near-term pressure on margins.

Key risks and concerns

Key risks to our recommendation would come from lower-than-expected demand in key segments, higher commodity prices, increased competitive intensity, and a lower-than-expected recovery in exports.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Cummins .pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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