Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Fertiliser Stocks Jump Up To 10% — FACT, Paradeep Phosphates, NFL Gain. Here's Why

Fertiliser stocks rallied up 10% in early trade on Tuesday, amid strong buying.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Fertiliser Stocks Jump Up To 10% — FACT, Paradeep Phosphates, NFL Gain. Here's Why
FACT share price jumped as much as 10%.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated

Fertiliser stocks rallied up 10% in early trade on Tuesday, amid strong buying interest, despite a muted trend in the broader Indian stock market.

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) share price jumped as much as 10%, followed by Madras Fertilizers shares rallying over 9%. Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) shares spiked nearly 8%, Paradeep Phosphates and National Fertilizers shares surged more than 5% each, while Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals shares gained 3%.

The rally in fertiliser shares came after Russia assured India of uninterrupted supply of energy and fertilisers amid disruption caused by the US-Iran war in the West Asia.

The announcement came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President Vladimir Putin here and held talks with his key interlocutors.

ALSO READ: TCS Among IT Stocks Declining After Porsche Unit Acquisition Draws Mixed Brokerage Views

In his meeting with Jaishankar, Putin assured India of uninterrupted supply of energy and fertilisers amid disruption caused by the West Asia crisis.

“We are doing everything we can to fully meet the needs of Indian farmers and the agricultural sector, increasing these supplies and standing ready to continue doing so,” Putin was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

The move comes as a positive development for the agriculture sector. Market cheered the assurance of uninterrupted fertilizer supplies, as its eases concerns about supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions.

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

10 Years of UPI: PM Modi Asks Netizens to Share How Digital Payments Impacted Their Lives

10 Years of UPI: PM Modi Asks Netizens to Share How Digital Payments Impacted Their Lives

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com