US Bond Buyback Will Not Lower Yields | The Reason Why

If you take on a debt you can never repay, what happens? First, who would lend you that much? Second, your lenders would eventually declare you insolvent and sell whatever you own to recover their money. There is no escape.

But governments play by different rules. They can borrow without ever fully paying down their debt. Why? Let's leave that for another day. For now, governments have ways to manage their debt. The US government just used one of them. Let's dig in.

What is Treasury Buyback?

Imagine you are the US government. You have borrowed money from 100 people for different periods, from 30 days to 30 years. Shorter loans usually carry lower interest rates, while longer loans carry higher rates.

Now, the 30 year lenders say, "We want 5.3%, not 5% interest." You don't like that because your interest expense will rise. So you call some of them and promise to pay them today. That's a Treasury buyback.

But you still need the money. So you don't just buyback 30 years bonds; you replace some of that borrowing with shorter-term debt, say, 2 years at 4%. Now, you pay less interest today, although you will have to refinance the debt sooner.

That is essentially what the Treasury has done. It had plans for quarterly buybacks of longer-dated Treasury bonds, but as yields rose, it doubled the size of the buybacks of the longest-dated bonds from $2 billion to $4 billion. The aim was to bring down long-term yields. By buying these bonds, the Treasury increased demand. When demand for bonds increases, their prices go up, and because bond prices and yields move in opposite directions, yields fall.

The 30 year bond yield fell by about 0.09 percentage point, or 9 basis points, to 5.194%, its biggest one-day decline since October 2025. But by the time of writing, it had climbed back to 5.27%, erasing much of the initial fall.

Three Reasons Why Bond Yields Will Stay High

But bond yields will not ease so easily, as the fundamentals have become more challenging. The Economist mentions three reasons why this would be the case.

At the top is inflation. The Iran-US-Israel war has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz. That has pushed up fuel prices, and the chances of prices remaining higher are greater, thereby keeping the central bank policy rates elevated. But James Mackintosh of the Wall Street Journal sees it differently. He argues that inflation expectations in the bond market remain close to the Fed's 2% target. So that's not the primary reason, according to him.

Second, governments are borrowing heavily just as companies are demanding more capital. Governments across the world are increasing spending. Even AI companies are borrowing billions to build data centres. As Mackintosh puts it, AI has turned software companies from capital-light businesses into capital-hungry ones. More borrowers competing for the same pool of capital means a higher price for that capital, which is the interest rate.

The demand for higher capital is driven by the third factor - geopolitics. Because countries want to keep borders safe, reshore production, and build redundancy and resilience in supply chains, all countries are aiming at more factories, infrastructure and investment. Everyone knows that it will take years to achieve this feat. So, the demand for capital is likely to remain strong for years, and so could yields, unless the underlying dynamics change.

This Time It's Different

After the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed bought government bonds through quantitative easing. This made the Fed the biggest buyer for US government debt, which kept borrowing costs artificially low. The Fed also signalled that interest rates would stay low for a long time. Because the Fed bought the bonds, its balance sheet kept on increasing.

Now that is changing. Today, the Fed does not intend to increase its balance sheet. It is buying fewer bonds. That means whenever the Treasury issues new bonds, it must approach the market, not the Fed. After factoring in all macroeconomic risks, the market is demanding a higher interest rate than what the government is willing to offer. Joseph Sternberg of the WSJ doesn't see this as a crisis. He sees it as the market finally demanding a fair price for the risk it takes.

On balance, many macroeconomic levers are changing. The Treasury can buy bonds if it doesn't like the yields. It can change the maturity of the debt it issues. It can even push yields lower for a while. But these are cosmetic changes. It cannot change the bigger reality. The world needs more capital than it did before, and the Fed is also not supporting it like before. So, not only the Treasury, but the entire world must brace itself for higher interest rates.

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