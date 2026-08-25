Lift Malfunction At Mumbai's Churchgate Metro Station Leaves Passengers Trapped

Several passengers were trapped inside a lift at Mumbai's underground Churchgate Metro Station on Tuesday after it suffered a sudden technical malfunction, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation, as reported by NDTV.

The incident occurred when the lift developed a technical fault, leaving several passengers stranded inside.

However, the lift's transparent glass structure allowed metro authorities to quickly spot the trapped passengers and respond swiftly.

A rescue operation was launched soon after the incident came to light, with efforts underway to safely evacuate all those trapped inside the lift.

(This is a developing story.)

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