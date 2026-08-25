Nvidia Stock Likely To See $280-Billion Price Swing After Earnings; Here's What Options Data Show

Nvidia shares could see a market value swing of roughly $280 billion following the chipmaker's second quarter earnings report, with options markets pointing to a sizable move as investors look for fresh evidence on the strength of the artificial intelligence boom.

Options tied to Nvidia are pricing in a 5.4% move in either direction for Thursday, the session after the company reports its results on Wednesday afternoon. The expected move is lower than the 6.5% swing priced into options before Nvidia's May earnings, as per Reuters.

At the current valuation, a 5.4% move would translate into about $280 billion in market capitalisation. That amount is larger than the individual market value of roughly 90% of companies in the S&P 500.

The expected post earnings move is also below Nvidia's historical average of 7.4% over the past 12 quarters, according to analytics firm Option Research & Technology Services.

Matt Amberson, founder of ORATS, said the lower implied move indicates that investors have become more accustomed to Nvidia's earnings performance and may be expecting fewer surprises.

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The options market has also reflected a broader shift in Nvidia's earnings reaction. Over the past two years, the stock has often moved less after results than options had anticipated.

Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna, said the period when Nvidia regularly surprised investors with outsized earnings beats and double digit stock moves appears to have faded.

Nvidia's shares fell for a seventh consecutive session on Monday. Despite the recent weakness, the stock remains up 11.7% this year. The S&P 500 has gained 11.8%, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has advanced 61%.

AI Spending Remains Central to the Outlook

Investors are expected to focus on Nvidia's revenue guidance, demand for its chips and profit margins. They will also assess whether major cloud providers are maintaining their aggressive spending on AI infrastructure.

Nvidia remains a key indicator for the broader AI investment cycle because of its dominant position in supplying chips used for AI workloads.

The earnings report comes amid growing pressure on technology stocks from higher Treasury yields. The 30-year US Treasury yield recently reached a 19 -year high, while concerns over energy prices and government debt have added to market uncertainty.

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Nvidia has also partnered with six major financial institutions on financing platforms targeting more than $500 billion for AI infrastructure. The development highlights the scale of capital being deployed as companies and governments expand data centre capacity.

For investors, the key question is increasingly whether the enormous spending on AI infrastructure will continue to translate into sufficient returns for major cloud providers.

The answer could influence not only Nvidia's next market move but sentiment across the wider AI and technology ecosystem.

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