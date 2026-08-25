Red Tape Cut For Hi-Tech Industries? Goyal Directs BIS To Frame Exemption Policy

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has been directed to outline a framework for exemption of BIS certification to support hi-tech industries.

At the semiconductor and artificial intelligence roundtable in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, August 25, Goyal said, "Have instructed BIS to work on a framework of exemption from BIS certification to support hi-tech industries."

He assured that concerns around BIS certifications have been noted.

Administered by the Bureau of Indian Standards, BIS Certification is currently a mandatory legal requirement for hi-tech, IT, and electronic hardware industries.

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The Union Minister also highlighted that the government will work towards providing bulk, product, project or company-specific exemptions from BIS certification and said states across political affiliations are aligned on the issue. It will also support Japanese industrial parks by providing social infrastructure.

Speaking on both countries' collaboration in the semiconductor space, Goyal said, "Undoubtedly, India and Japan are very natural allies in building a trusted and resilient global semiconductor industry. We are a partnership cemented by the 2023 Memorandum of Cooperation on the semiconductor supply chain.

He added, "I am glad that it has moved very decisively from the diplomatic table to actual action on the ground. I think many of you have highlighted several complementary aspects of this relationship. If I may somewhat summarize it: India is a large and growing electronics market. We expect our semiconductor demand to now grow to $150 billion by 2032..."

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