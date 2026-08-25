RSU Windfall: Nvidia Employees Cash In AI Wealth For Trump Towers In Hyderabad

The artificial intelligence boom appears to be making its mark beyond technology stocks and data centres, with Nvidia employees reportedly emerging among buyers of luxury homes at Trump Towers Hyderabad.

Hyderabad-based realtor Satish Reddy said at least five Nvidia employees have purchased apartments in the high-end residential development in Kokapet. He also suggested that employees of semiconductor company Micron could be among prospective buyers.

Reddy said the first officially paid booking handled by him at the project was made by an Nvidia India employee. He added that another buyer was likely a former Nvidia employee who had held restricted stock units for several years.

According to Reddy, the project's management had also indicated that three more Nvidia employees had purchased units on the previous day.

“The AI boom is having an impact on luxury real estate too,” Reddy said in a post on X.

The reported purchases highlight how wealth created through the technology sector can increasingly flow into premium residential property, particularly as highly paid employees benefit from equity compensation and the broader AI investment cycle.

The apartments come with a substantial price tag. Reddy said prices currently start at around Rs 6.2 crore and extend to Rs 18 crore, before additional charges. Available residences now begin at about 4,200 square feet after the smaller 3,600 square feet units were sold out.

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The realtor said enquiries have come from a broad range of potential buyers, including highly paid corporate employees, second-generation business families, political families and non-resident Indians.

He expects demand to extend beyond Hyderabad, with high-net-worth individuals from other major Indian cities as well as buyers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh showing interest.

The Trump branding itself could also play a role in attracting affluent buyers. Reddy said the appeal for some purchasers could extend beyond the property and include the prestige associated with owning a Trump-branded residence.

Trump Towers Hyderabad is being developed in Kokapet's Golden Mile by Hyderabad-based Ira Realty in partnership with Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers. The project marks the Trump brand's entry into South India.

The development comprises two 65-storey towers, each rising about 242 metres or 800 feet. The towers will be connected by a suspended sky bridge on the 28th floor, which will house the Trump Club and a landscaped club floor spanning the two buildings.

The project is planned with more than 450 residences, including 3.5-BHK and 4-BHK apartments along with double-height simplex residences.

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Tribeca Developers is the official Indian licensor for Trump-branded projects, while Ira Realty is the local real estate developer behind the Hyderabad project.

The reported Nvidia purchases come as Hyderabad continues to attract technology and semiconductor investment, while the AI boom creates a new pool of affluent professionals with substantial earning and equity wealth.

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