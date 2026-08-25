Setback To Tarun Tejpal, Supreme Court Asks Ex-Tehelka Editor To Surrender In Two Weeks

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal to surrender within two weeks in connection with the 2013 Goa sexual assault case, after he challenged a Bombay High Court judgment that overturned his acquittal and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, PTI reported.

The Bombay High Court had on Aug. 6 set aside a Goa trial court's 2021 order acquitting Tejpal and convicted him in the case. It subsequently sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

A bench of Justice Alok Aradhe also agreed to list Tejpal's appeal (challenge) against the Bombay HC judgment that convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment in the rape case on September 22, if Tejpal is able to submit the surrender certificate by then, according to news agency ANI.

ALSO READ: Ex-Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal Convicted In 2013 Rape Case, Bombay HC Sets Aside Trial Court Verdict

Tarun Tejpal 2013 Goa Sexual Assualt Case

The case stems from allegations that Tejpal sexually assaulted a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in Goa in November 2013 during an event organised by Tehelka magazine. A Goa sessions court had acquitted Tejpal of all charges in May 2021, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The Goa government challenged the acquittal before the Bombay High Court, which reversed the trial court's verdict and convicted Tejpal.

Tejpal, represented by advocate Aditya Samaddar, subsequently approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's judgment.

The Goa government has also moved the Supreme Court seeking enhancement of Tejpal's sentence to life imprisonment, arguing that the 10-year punishment was inadequate given the nature and seriousness of the offences.

ALSO READ: 'I Am 62, I Believe I Am The Victim': What Tarun Tejpal Told Court As State Seeks Maximum Punishment

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