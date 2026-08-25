BDL, BEL, Solar Industries, L&T: Defence Stocks To Watch After Govt Clears DRDO Missile Tech Transfer

The government's decision to transfer technology for all conventional missile systems developed by DRDO to eligible Indian defence companies could open up a wider manufacturing opportunity for the domestic defence sector, while also increasing competitive pressure on some existing players.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the transfer of technology to Indian industry, with the move aimed at shifting missile systems from development to domestic production, reducing import dependence and increasing local value addition.

For investors, the announcement could have mixed implications across defence stocks, according to InCred.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) could face the biggest near-term pressure, with InCred viewing the development as negative for the company. Wider access to DRDO-developed missile technology could bring more domestic players into the segment, potentially increasing competition and putting pressure on margins.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) could benefit as it enters the domain through tie-ups with private companies. InCred also flags Apollo Micro Systems, which had earlier received approval to manufacture missiles above 12.7mm calibre, including ATGMs, torpedoes and rockets.

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Existing Defence Partnerships Could Benefit

The announcement could also strengthen the opportunity for companies already involved in missile-related systems and subsystems.

Solar Industries, Adani Defence, Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge have existing tie-ups with Israel's Rafael for missile subsystems, while Larsen & Toubro has an existing partnership with Europe's MBDA for missile subsystems.

NIBE is another stock to watch, given its manufacturing exposure to rocket and missile launcher systems.

The government said the technology transfer will be subject to applicable qualifications, certifications and regulatory requirements. DRDO will work with Indian industry to facilitate the transfer and absorption of the technologies.

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