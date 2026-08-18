Defence Ministry Notifies Sixth Positive Indigenisation List Of 405 Items

The Department of Defence Production, under the Ministry of Defence, has notified the sixth Positive Indigenisation List, covering 405 strategically important defence items with an estimated business potential of Rs 3,070 crore, as part of the government's self-reliant India push in defence manufacturing.

What The List Covers

The list comprises LINE replaceable units, sub-systems, sub-assemblies, spares, components and raw materials, of which 16 items belong to the Indian Coast Guard and 389 to defence public sector undertakings, according to an official release.

The items span air platforms such as the advanced light helicopter, light utility helicopter, Su-30MKI, light combat aircraft and AL-31FP engine; armoured platforms including the T-72, T-90 and BMP-II; warships; missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM; defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems and satellite communication systems; and high explosive anti-tank ammunition among other critical equipment.

Which Organisations Are Involved

According to the annexure notified alongside the list, Bharat Electronics accounts Ltd for the largest share with 227 items, followed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd with 86, Goa Shipyard Ltd with 20, the ICG with 16, Bharat Dynamics Ltd with 13, Hindustan Shipyard Ltd with 15, and smaller shares for BEML, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, MIDHANI and Mishra Dhatu Nigam-linked entities, and Munitions India Limited.

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How Indigenisation Will Proceed

Each item carries an indicative timeline for indigenisation, ranging from December 2026 to December 2032 across the list.

Once successfully indigenised, the items will be procured from Indian industry, with DPSUs and the ICG undertaking development through their 'Make' procedure and in-house routes, with participation from industry players including MSMEs. The full list is available on the SRIJAN Defence Portal.

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Broader Context Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The SRIJAN portal, launched in August 2020, has facilitated the offer of more than 33,000 defence items for indigenisation by DPSUs and Service Headquarters up to June 2026, including 5,012 items notified under the first five PILs.

Of these, over 15,700 items have been successfully indigenised, yielding an estimated import substitution value of about Rs 9,000 crore over the past five years, while DPSUs have placed procurement orders worth approximately Rs 10,000 crore on domestic vendors up to March 2026.

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