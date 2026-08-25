Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 4: Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Film Slows Down

Nivin Pauly's Bethlehem Kudumba Unit slowed down on its first Monday after a strong opening weekend, but the film continued to put up a healthy box office number.

The Malayalam romantic comedy collected Rs 6.9 crore net in India on Monday. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 27.75 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 32.4 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 4 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 44 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 76.4 crore.

State-Wise Gross Report

Kerala remained the biggest contributor on Monday, bringing in Rs 7-crore gross. Karnataka added Rs 50 lakh, followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 30 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 10 lakh, while the rest of India added Rs 15 lakh. The total India gross for the day stood at Rs 8.05 crore.

Box office So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.9 crore on Friday and saw its collections grow over the weekend, earning Rs 7.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.8 crore on Sunday. Monday brought a drop, but the film still managed to maintain a good hold.

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About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The cast also includes Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan, Srinda and others. Vishnu Vijay composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese edited the film.

The film follows Ashley, who returns home from abroad. A wedding in the neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin, setting the story in motion. The romantic comedy mixes love, family drama and humour as it explores the relationship between Justin and Ashley and the idea of second chances.

Released on August 21, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has found appreciation from audiences and critics alike, with the ongoing Onam festivities giving its theatrical run further momentum. The coming weekdays will show how well it can carry this momentum forward.

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