Khalifa: The Ruler Box Office Collection Day 5: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Sees Sharp Monday Drop

After staying steady over the weekend, Khalifa: The Ruler slipped below the Rs 1-crore mark on its first Monday. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer saw a sharp drop in collections as it entered the weekday run.

Here's how Khalifa: The Ruler performed on Day 5.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

The film earned Rs 83 lakh net in India on its first Monday, a 60.5% drop from previous day's collection. It's total India net collection now stands at Rs 12.73 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 14.79 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The overseas market has contributed Rs 16.25 crore so far, taking Khalifa's worldwide gross collection to Rs 31.04 crore.

Opening Weekend

Khalifa: The Ruler opened with Rs 5.35 crore on Thursday before dropping to Rs 2.40 crore on Friday. It collected Rs 2.05 crore on Saturday and showed a slight improvement with Rs 2.10 crore on Sunday.

All About The Film

Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V. Abraham, Khalifa: The Ruler features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malavika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Renji Panicker and Sanju Sivram are also part of the cast, while Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir make cameo appearances.

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The story follows Aamir Ali, a man born into a family with deep roots in the criminal world. Their powerful empire stretches from the Middle East to India, but betrayal and power struggles soon put everything at stake.

The film reunites Prithviraj and Vysakh after 15 years and also marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's Malayalam film debut. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, with Jomon T. John handling the cinematography and Chaman Chacko serving as the editor.

Released on August 20, 2026, during the Onam festival, Khalifa: The Ruler is the first film in a planned two-part series. The next chapter, Khalifa: The Legacy, is expected to focus on Mohanlal's character.

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