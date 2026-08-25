Stocks To Buy: Arvind To Gokaldas, Five Textile Picks From Motilal Oswal With Double-Digit Upside — Full List Inside

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal highlighted that the textile sector outperformed the broader market in Q1 FY27, delivering ~18% YoY growth, supported by a favorable low base and higher order execution. Margins also improved, aided by lower tariffs.

The brokerage expects the sector to sustain its outperformance, with ~18–20% growth and gradual margin recovery as cotton prices stabilise. The key monitorable include cotton prices, government export incentives, freight and fuel costs, the import-duty deadline on cotton, and incremental order flows from the US and Europe.

Historically, the textile sector has traded at a 10-year mean of 24x P/E and 14x EV/Ebitda from the brokerage coverage universe, with topline, Ebitda, and PAT growing just 6%, 4%, and 3% respectively over the last decade.

ALSO READ: TCS-Porsche Deal Strengthens Europe Play, Says Systematix Maintaining 'Hold' — Check New Target Price

Given improved visibility, Motilal Oswal expects its coverage to grow 14%, 27%, and 38% respectively over FY26-28 and have therefore assigned a 7-10% premium to the mean EV/Ebitda and P/E multiple.

Motilal Oswal prefers Gokaldas Export, and Arvind, from the apparel space, and Indo Count Industries from the home textile space.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Textile Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.