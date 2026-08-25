Nirmal Bang Bullish On These Two Housing Finance Stocks; Sees 20-26% Upside — Details Inside

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Nirmal Bang Report

Housing finance stocks Home First Finance Company India Ltd. and Can Fin Homes Ltd. have received bullish calls from Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, with the brokerage seeing potential upside of as much as 26% from the prices considered in its latest reports.

Nirmal Bang has maintained its ‘Buy' rating on Home First Finance with a target price of Rs 1,506, implying an upside of 26% from the report's reference market price of Rs 1,194. It has also maintained a ‘Buy' call on Can Fin Homes with a target price of Rs 995, suggesting 20% upside from the reference price of Rs 830. Both reports are dated Aug. 22, 2026.

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Why Nirmal Bang is bullish on Home First Finance

For Home First Finance, Nirmal Bang's bullish view is underpinned by expectations of strong loan growth, resilient asset quality and healthy margins.

The housing finance company expects AUM growth of around 24% to remain sustainable and has laid out a strategic goal of taking its AUM to about Rs 360 billion by March 2030, translating into a CAGR of 23-24%. Management also highlighted July as its highest-ever month for disbursements, indicating strong underlying business momentum.

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Nirmal Bang Home First Finance.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Nirmal Bang Can Fin Homes.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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