Bengaluru: 15-Year-Old Boy Attempts Suicide As Parents Oppose Marriage With Instagram Friend

A 15-year-old boy allegedly attempted to end his life in Bengaluru after his parents opposed his relationship with a girl he had met on Instagram, police said, as reported by NDTV.

According to the police, the teenager, who lives in the Begur area, was distressed after his parents opposed the relationship because of his age.

According to NDTV, the police stated that the boy initially considered consuming poison, however, his uncle intervened and stopped him from taking that step. The teenager then climbed onto the terrace of a five storey building and allegedly threatened to jump.

Begur police were alerted and rushed to the scene where officers managed to rescue the teenager, NDTV reported. Police stated that the teenager eventually conceded to their pleas, abandoned the attempt and was brought back to safety.

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Following the incident, the police counselled the young boy and explained that marriage could only be considered after he reached the legally permitted age.

According to the police, the girl was older than the boy and had recently been engaged to another person. Police indicated that the development reportedly increased the teenager's emotional distress and contributed to the incident.

The case highlights the concerns that can arise when minors become involved in relationships online and then proceed to face emotional distress over family opposition. It also highlights the importance of parental supervision over their minor child's social media activities.

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