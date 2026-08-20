'Sorry Aai, Appa': 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra

A 19-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) allegedly died by hanging himself at his home in Khandala, located in the Vaijapur taluka of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, NDTV reported.

The deceased has been identified as Suraj Subhash Shinde. It is preliminarily suspected that he took this extreme step due to immense stress regarding his studies and future.

According to reports, cited by NDTV, Suraj was studying for the NEET exam in an upstairs room in his house, just as he usually did. Before reportedly taking his own life, he wrote an emotional two-line suicide note.

In the suicide note, Suraj wrote: "Sorry, Aai and Appa... in the next life, I will definitely become a doctor for you. Take care of yourselves and stay happy."

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The content of the note indicates that becoming a doctor was an important aspiration for the teenager and that he was deeply concerned about his parents.

Police are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the death and the content of the note as a part of the investigation. Details such as whether Suraj had faced any particular setback in his NEET preparations had not been independently established by other sources at the time of reporting.

The incident comes against the backdrop of recent NEET paper leaks and continuing concerns over the intense academic pressure faced by students preparing for highly competitive medical entrance examinations.

Recent cases reported from Maharashtra have similarly involved NEET aspirants whose families or police linked their deaths to examination related pressures.

In June 2026, The Times of India reported that an 18-year-old NEET aspirant in Hangoli district allegedly died by suicide. His family said that he had been distressed following the cancellation of the earlier NEET examination. Police stated that the student had spent 2 years preparing for the examination.

In another Maharashtra case reported in July 2026, Hindustan Times reported that a 19-year-old medical aspirant in Ahilyanagar district allegedly died by suicide after becoming distressed over her NEET re-examination score.

Suraj's death has renewed attention on the psychological burden associated with competitive examinations.

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