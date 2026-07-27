IIT Guwahati's B.Tech Student Dies After Falling From Fifth Floor Inside Campus, Suicide Suspected

A third-year Computer Science BTech student at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati died after an alleged fifth-floor fall from a campus building, an incident police are treating as a suspected suicide.

As per NDTV, the deceased has been identified as Ritesh Raj Singh, an Odisha native residing in the campus's Brahmaputra Hostel.

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According to police, the incident took place on July 26 at around 2:30 pm inside the institute's academic complex. The Amingaon Police, North Guwahati, reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Singh's body was recovered and sent to Guwahati Medical College for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Academic background and institute response

Singh was regarded by his peers as an academically bright student with a strong academic record, securing a CGPA of over 9. Initial reports indicate that he had secured an internship with global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs.

IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal informed the institute community about Singh's death through an email, describing it as a “profound loss” for the institution. He expressed condolences and extended support to Singh's family, who were travelling to the campus following the incident.

An email seen by NDTV stated, "It is with deep sorrow that I inform you of the untimely demise of Ritesh Raj Singh, a 3rd-year BTech student from the Computer Science and Engineering... He passed away this morning. This is a profound loss to our IITG family."

The institute said it was cooperating fully with the police investigation and urged people not to speculate until the inquiry is complete.

Unverified claims and mental health support

Following Singh's death, some social media posts, including a Reddit discussion, claimed that he had allegedly been accused of acting as a proxy during an online assessment and was facing possible disciplinary action from a professor. However, IIT Guwahati has not confirmed these claims, and they remain unverified, reported by NDTV.

The institute highlighted its mental health support system through the SAATHI Counselling Club and the Centre for Holistic Wellbeing, which provide access to counsellors, psychiatrists and round-the-clock online counselling services.

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Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Singh's death.

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