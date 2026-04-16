Wipro Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 12%, Revenue In Line With Estimates

Wipro Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 went up over 12% sequentially, as per an exchange filing on Thursday.

The IT giant registered a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 3,501 crore, compared to Rs 3,119 crore in the previous quarter. Analysts on Bloomberg had estimated net profit at Rs 3,426 crore.

Revenue went up 3% to Rs 24,236 crore, compared to Rs 23,556 crore in Q3 of fiscal 2026, meeting analysts' estimate of Rs 24,252 crore.

Wipro clocked a strong 19.7% rise in its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to Rs 4,181 crore, from Rs 3,491 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2026. EBIT margin jumped to 17.3% from 14.8% in Q3.

Additionally, the company has announced a buyback worth Rs 15,000 crore, which it expects to be completed by the first quarter. The board has approved the buy back at a Rs 250 per share price. Total payout ratio for last 3 years stands at 88%.

ALSO READ: Wipro Announces Up To Rs 15,000 Crore Share Buyback — Check Per Share Repurchase Price, Other Details

Morgan Stanley said Wipro shares have often responded after buyback announcements.

"During the past five buybacks, Wipro has outperformed the Sensex post a formal buyback announcement in four out of five instances over one week, and in three out of five instances over one month," the brokerage said.

However, the company's IT revenue saw a 1.2% quarter-on-quarter, accordingly, the company has set its Q1FY27 growth outlook between -2% to 0% in constant currency.

Srini Pallia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of the firm commented on the performance in a post earnings conference call and said Wipro continues to focus on AI first edge.

He highlighted that healthcare sector was impacted by seasonality and policy changes, while growth for the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) southeast Asia and UK.

The IT company also signed 14 large deals during the quarter under review, and saw an uptick of 0.2% in Constant Currency revenue.

Wipro Q4 Results Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit up 12% at Rs 3,522 crore versus Rs 3,145 crore.

Revenue up 2.9% at Rs 24,236 crore versus Rs 23,556 crore.

Board Approves Buyback At Rs 250 per share.

Board Approves Buyback Worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Follow the live updates of Q4 results here

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