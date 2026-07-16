'Charged Full Rs 1,457': Mahua Moitra Calls Out Swiggy For Arbitrarily Cancelling Order Third Time

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra publicly called out food delivery giant Swiggy on Thursday after the platform allegedly cancelled her dinner order for the third time and levied a full cancellation fee of Rs 1,457.

The Member of Parliament representing West Bengal's Krishnanagar constituency stated that she was left without dinner and received absolutely no assistance from the platform's customer support.

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Taking to the social media platform X, she shared a screenshot of the automated cancellation notice for her order from the restaurant Arsalan. The notice informed her that, despite the cancellation, she was being billed the full amount to compensate for restaurant services.

Expressing her frustration over the lack of support, Moitra tagged the delivery platform while posting, "Hello @Swiggy this is 3rd time you arbitrarily cancelled my order and have charged me full bill amount Rs1457 as 'cancellation fee'. No dinner & no service help from anyone."

This is not the first time the vocal MP has used her social media presence to air consumer grievances with the platform. In January 2025, Moitra publicly flagged a Swiggy delivery containing spoiled ice cream, which led to a prompt response from the company at the time.

The post was shared early on July 16 on the social media platform and rapidly gained the attention of netizens. Many users echoed her frustration, pointing out that regular consumers face similar steep financial penalties and rigid automated loops when delivery platforms cancel orders unilaterally. The incident highlights broader consumer dissatisfaction with delivery apps, particularly regarding transparency around cancellation fee structures.

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Swiggy has not yet issued a formal public statement regarding the latest incident. The company's automated system directed the MP to its standard in-app support channels, leaving the prominent politician, and many tracking the development, questioning the fairness of the app's dispute resolution policies.

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