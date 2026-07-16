Angel One Shares Gain Over 3% After Mixed Q1 Results

Shares of Angel One Ltd. rose over 3% after the company announced it Q1FY27 results on Thursday. The stock opened at 1.06% and then slumped over 2% subsequently by 9:30 am. It kept rising till it reached its intraday high of Rs 355 at around 11:00 am

Angel One posted a net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2027 declined 27.8% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 231 crore, down from Rs 320 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations slipped 2.1% to Rs 1,430 crore from Rs 1,459 crore in Q4 of FY26.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation fell 19% to Rs 485 crore from Rs 599 crore in the previous quarter and margins took a hit. Ebitda margin came in at 33.9%, down by 710 basis points from 41.0% in the previous quarter.

Angel One Q1FY27 (Cons, QoQ)

Net profit down 27.8% to Rs 231 crore from Rs 320 crore.

Revenue down 2.1% to Rs 1,430 crore from Rs 1,459 crore.

Ebitda down 19% to Rs 485 crore from Rs 599 crore.

Margin at 33.9% versus 41% in the previous quarter.

ALSO READ: Angel One Q1 Results: Profit Dives 28% As Margins Narrow; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Angel One Share Price Today

Angel One Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 3.47% to Rs 355.30 apiece intraday on Thursday. This compares to a 0.29% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 27.06% in the last 12 months and 47.21% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.63 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.47.

Out of 13 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, two maintain a "hold", and one maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 366.31 implies an upside of 7.3%



ALSO READ: Angel One Shares In Focus As Sees Over 10% Upside After Q1 Results — Check Target Price

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