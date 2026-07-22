The AI Illusion: Big Tech's 'Invisible Debt' Surges To $1.65 Trillion On Opaque Funding

The artificial intelligence arms race is generating astronomical bills, but the true cost is being kept off the books. According to a recent report by Nikkei Asia, five of the largest US technology giants have accumulated a staggering $1.65 trillion in hidden, off-balance-sheet debt-a figure that now exceeds their combined official liabilities.

Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Oracle have seen these "invisible debts" swell eightfold over the last four years. Driven by the voracious need for high-end GPUs and massive data center infrastructure, these companies are exploiting accounting rules to mask the immediate financial burden of their AI ambitions, complicating how investors assess risk.

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Accounting loophole driving the boom

The hidden $1.65 trillion stems from future payment obligations-such as long-term operating leases for data centers not yet built, bulk GPU supply contracts, and joint ventures. Under current accounting standards, companies are not required to record these obligations as liabilities on their balance sheets until the assets are delivered or the facilities go live.

Instead, these financial commitments are buried in the small-print footnotes of their financial statements. While perfectly legal, this practice effectively obscures the true financial leverage of the companies. By shifting costs to future periods, tech giants can maintain balance sheets and inflate current profit figures, all while locking themselves into hundreds of billions of dollars in future payouts.

Meta, Oracle lead off-sheet spending

While all five giants are utilizing these financial structures, the report reveals that the scale of hidden debt at Meta and Oracle is particularly striking:

Meta: The social media giant's off-balance-sheet debt has reached an estimated $420 billion, nearly three times its officially recorded debt. A significant driver is its joint venture with Blue Owl Capital to build a massive data center in Louisiana, a project whose expected investment recently ballooned from $27 billion to over $50 billion.

Oracle: The company's hidden debt has surged more than 30-fold in four years, reaching $273.3 billion. Much of this is tied to concentrated, single-counterparty exposure, such as its massive "Stargate" supercomputer data center project with OpenAI.

Meanwhile, Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft have collectively disclosed backlogs of roughly $1.45 trillion for cloud services and related business commitments as of March, according to the report.

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Market risk

The opacity of this AI funding is beginning to raise red flags on Wall Street. The $1.65 trillion in hidden obligations easily eclipses the roughly $1.35 trillion in standard, official debt held by the five companies. Analysts and rating agencies, including Morgan Stanley and Moody's, have begun sounding the alarm over these ballooning lease commitments.

The core risk lies in duration mismatch and demand shortfalls: if global adoption of generative AI fails to meet the industry's euphoric projections, these tech giants will be locked into paying for astronomically expensive, power-hungry infrastructure without the corresponding revenue to justify it.

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