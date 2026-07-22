Apple Plans Sweeping Mac Refresh With New MacBook Pro, iMac As AI Demand Accelerates

Apple Inc. is preparing one of its broadest Mac product refreshes in years as the company looks to tap growing demand for AI-capable personal computers.

The overhaul is expected to begin this fall with an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple's next-generation M6 chip and the first iMac update in nearly two years, Bloomberg reported. Development of both devices has been completed, although shipments are expected to begin later in the year.

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The report said Apple is also working on refreshed versions of the MacBook Air, Mac mini and Mac Studio, all featuring newer Apple Silicon chips.

A redesigned high-end MacBook Pro with an OLED display and touchscreen remains on track for launch between late this year and early next year, Bloomberg reported. The premium models are expected to feature M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, while Apple is also planning future MacBook Pro variants powered by M7 Pro and M7 Max chips in 2027 and 2028, according to the report.

The news agency added that the launch schedule for some desktop models could depend on memory chip availability.

The refresh comes as AI workloads drive demand for more powerful computing hardware. Bloomberg reported that Apple's Mac business is expected to register sales growth for a third consecutive year, helped by users running compute-intensive AI applications.

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The report added that the Mac mini and Mac Studio have gained popularity among developers and AI users because of their processing capabilities and flexibility in connecting to external displays and computing environments. Demand has reportedly exceeded supply, with some current models facing shipping delays of at least three months.

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