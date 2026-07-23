Sold A House? Capital Gains Tax Exemption Comes With A 3-Year Catch. Here’s What You Need To Know

Property owners who sell a home after holding it for several years often walk away with considerable gains. Even though these gains attract capital gains tax, the Income Tax Act allows taxpayers to claim relief by investing the proceeds in a new residential property.

One key condition attached to the exemption often goes unnoticed by homeowners. The capital gains tax exemption is subject to a three-year lock-in period. A sale before that period ends could lead to the withdrawal of the tax relief claimed earlier.

How Capital Gains Tax Applies

The profit from the sale of a residential property is subject to long-term capital gains tax unless the seller fulfils the conditions for an exemption under the Income Tax Act.

Among the most widely used relief provisions is Section 54, which grants tax exemption to individuals who reinvest the capital gains in another residential property.

ALSO READ: EPFO To Auto-Credit Small Balances In Inoperative Accounts; Unclaimed LIC Funds Hit Rs 7,318 Crore

What Is Section 54 And Who Can Claim It?

Section 54 of the Income Tax Act allows individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) to claim exemption from long-term capital gains tax when they sell a residential property and reinvest the gains in another residential house located in India.

Under Section 54 of the Income Tax Act, individuals and HUFs can completely exempt their Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) from a residential property sale by reinvesting in another residential house in India, subject to a maximum exemption cap of Rs 10 crore.

Many taxpayers mistakenly believe that once the tax exemption is claimed on their Income Tax Return (ITR), the chapter is permanently closed. It isn't. The tax department attaches a crucial 3-year condition, and misunderstanding it can trigger unexpected tax notices, interest, and penalties.

Reinvestment Timelines

The tax rules permit the purchase of a home up to one year before the sale of the existing property or within two years after the transaction. Those opting to build a new residential house must ensure the construction is finished within three years of selling the original property.

ALSO READ: EPF Nomination: What Happens If You Haven't Added Nominee?

The 3-Year Lock-In Catch

When you claim a tax exemption under Section 54 by buying or constructing a new house, you must hold the property for at least three years.

If you sell it before the three-year period ends, the exemption is withdrawn. The exempted capital gains are added back by reducing the property's cost of acquisition, increasing the taxable gain on the second sale.

The rule is meant to prevent taxpayers from repeatedly deferring capital gains tax through frequent property transactions.

This cuts the section by nearly half while preserving the key tax implications and reads more like a business news explainer.

Example

You sell a flat in Mumbai in April 2025, earn a capital gain of Rs 1.5 crore, and buy a house in Pune in December 2026, claiming exemption under Section 54. If you sell the Pune house before completing three years, the earlier exemption will be reversed and taxed in the year of the second sale.

Section 54 can help you save capital gains tax, but only if you hold the new property for at least three years. Selling it earlier could result in the exemption being withdrawn and a higher tax liability.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.