Ujjivan SFB Q1: Operating Profit Surges 52% YoY To Rs 548 Crore; Gross NPA At 2.16%

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2026, with operating profit and net interest income registering robust year-on-year (YoY) growth, while asset quality improved sequentially.

The bank's net profit rose to Rs 317 crore in the June quarter from Rs 103 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income (NII) increased 39% YoY to Rs 1,187 crore, compared with Rs 856 crore in Q1FY26. Operating profit grew 52% YoY to Rs 548 crore from Rs 361 crore a year ago.

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Provisions declined sharply to Rs 127 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 225 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 144 crore in the March quarter, supporting the bank's profitability. Tax expense, however, increased to Rs 104 crore from Rs 32.3 crore a year earlier.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to 2.16% at the end of June from 2.26% in the preceding quarter. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) also improved to 0.34% from 0.43% sequentially.

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