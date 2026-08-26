Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On August 26

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Gift Nifty Check

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark, traded 0.34% higher at 24,560. This signals a higher open for the index on Wednesday.

Asian Market Check

Asian markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street, as crude oil prices declined and bond yields dropped.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.60%, while the Topix rose 0.22%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.30%, and the Kosdaq declined 1.08%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

Commodity Check

Oil prices extended their decline for a third straight session as Iran and Oman moved ahead with talks on a framework that could help restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, easing some of the supply concerns that have driven crude sharply higher this year.

Brent crude fell below $87 a barrel, taking its weekly decline to around 8%, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $81. Despite the recent pullback, crude remains more than 40% higher this year as the US-Iran conflict continues to disrupt energy flows from the Persian Gulf.

On the safe haven front, gold price stood at Rs 1,63,430 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,45,540 per kg around 6.30 am on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 as per Bullion.co.in.

US Market Recap

US stock market indices opened in the green on Tuesday, as investors breathed relief over declining oil prices, and ease in US Treasury yields. A rebound in chip stocks led to a spike in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite minutes after the opening bell.

Wall Street ended the day on a strong note, with S&P 500 up 0.32% to 7,677.28, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite up 0.66% to 26,151.30, and Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30% to 53,577.40.

Indian Stock Market Recap

On Tuesday, August 25, the Nifty 50 ended 15.50 points or 0.48% up at 24,334.55. The Sensex closed 286.98 points, or 0.37%, higher at 77,656.09. The benchmarks rebounded during the session after declining on Monday, as the monthly futures and options contracts expired.

Stocks In News

Cipla: US FDA inspected the Pithampur facility from August 17-25 and issued 7 observations in Form 483.

Religare Enterprises: Arm Religare Broking allots shares worth Rs. 100 crore via rights issue; company subscribes to the issue.

Unitech: Giridhar Aramane joins as CMD for a two-year term.

Honasa: The company has called off the proposed acquisition of a 58% stake in Fluence Pharma due to non-fulfilment of closing conditions

CEAT: CCI finds no contravention by the company in the alleged 2019 tender bid-rigging case.

Rainbow Children's Medicare: Vikas Maheshwari resigns as CFO with effect from August 31.

Dabur India: Delhi High Court extends stay on FSSAI's '100%' order; next hearing on December 16.

Varun Beverages: To incorporate arm KIVA Spirits and Company in India and a JV in Tunisia; appoints Prathmesh Mishra as MD & CEO of the arm.

Fedbank Financial Services: Approves fundraising of up to Rs. 2,500 crore via NCDs and increases borrowing limit to Rs. 23,000 crore.

CarTrade Tech: Banwari Lal Sharma resigns as CEO, Consumer Business.

NITCO: HoABL enters JV with the company, subsidiary and promoter for Alibaug land parcels; project expected to generate Rs. 1,500 crore revenue for NITCO.

Max Estates: Board to consider equity preferential issue on August 28.

HEG: Demerger effective from September 1; September 7 fixed as record date. Shareholders to receive 1 share for every 1 share held.

Riju Jhunjhunwala elevated as Chairman, MD & CEO of HEG Advanced Materials for five years,

while Ravi Jhunjhunwala will lead HEG Graphite as Chairman, MD & CEO.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Deficit Drags Kharif Acreage Down 1.5%; Rice And Oilseeds Bear The Brunt: ICICI Direct

Iris Clothings: Receives NSE approval to issue 77 lakh shares on a preferential basis to non-promoters.

Amagi Media Labs: Law&Crime migrates Court TV channel to Amagi CLOUDPORT platform.

ARSS Infra: Receives work order worth Rs. 104 crore.

United Breweries: Heineken Silver launches in Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh from August 25.

Hindustan Copper: Government exercises oversubscription option of 2.9 crore shares; total OFS size rises to 5.8 crore shares (6% stake)

Non-retail portion subscribed 3.41x as of 3:45 PM

Apollo Pipes: Board to consider fundraising via QIP/rights issue on August 31.

BR Goyal Infra: Receives Rs. 151 crore toll collection contract from NHAI.

NBCC: Receives Rs. 122 crore order from Rajasthan Council of School Education.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: First tapping of hot metal commences at Kalinganagar facility.

Waterways Leisure Tourism: 1:10 stock split becomes effective; shares trade ex-split.

AWL Agri Business: Launches Fortune Yellow Mustard Oil under the Fortune brand.

Axis Bank: SEBI disposes proceedings against Axis Bank, Axis Securities and Axis Capital.

Advait Energy Transitions: Receives Rs. 135 crore order from MPPTCL.

Sai Parenterals: Arm Noumed renews a three-year OTC supply agreement with higher contract value of Rs. 204 crore.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance: The company partners with HSBC to distribute insurance products through GIFT City.

Godrej Properties: NCLT approves selective reduction of share capital of arm Godrej Redevelopers (Mumbai).

Authum Investment & Infrastructure: Appoints Amit Dangi as Interim CFO.

Vodafone Idea: Clarifies that the Rs. 53 crore income tax refund matter is below disclosure threshold and not material.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The company remits the final tranche of AUD 1.6 million towards subscription of 16.9 lakh CCNs in Sicona; cumulative holding rises to 1.84 crore CCNs.

Ather Energy: The company approves allotment of 16 lakh shares at Rs. 1,230 per share and 79 lakh warrants at Rs. 1,260 per warrant.

Prataap Snacks: The company executes a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in RLOP Food Processing.

Jaykay Enterprises: The company secures an order worth Rs. 60 crore from BrahMos Aerospace.

Bazaar Style Retail: Addition of a new Style Bazzar store at UP

GMR Airports: CARE Ratings upgraded the rating on Rs.1,500 Cr NCDs and long-term bank

facilities from CARE A+; Positive to CARE AA-; Stable

UCO Bank: Department of Financial Services extends additional charge of MD & CEO held by Executive Director Rajendra Kumar Saboo for a further 3 months till November 30, 2026, or until appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier.

Ramco Systems: Orange achieves paperless maintenance operations using Ramco's Digital Task Card and mobile applications.

Arvind: The company terminates its green power purchase agreement with Torrent Urja 28.

IPO Update

Skyways Air IPO

Overall subscription stands at 2.46x on Day 2

Retail 3.54x

NIIs 2.58x

QIBs 0.47x

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO

Overall subscription stands at 1.85x on Day 2

NIIs 3.00x

Retail 2.10x

QIBs 0.54x

Hy Tech Engineers IPO

Overall subscription stands at 19.33x on Day 2

Retail 27.26x

NIIs 24.56x

QIBs 0.62x

Annu Projects IPO

Overall subscription stands at 0.34x on Day 1

QIBs 0.57x

NIIs 0.36x

Retail 0.28x.

Augmont Enterprises IPO

Overall subscription stands at 105.78x on Day 3

QIBs 226.96x

NIIs 121.47x

Retail 30.98x.

IPO Listings

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO subscribed 32.98 times. The public issue subscribed 11.61 times in the retail category, 45.87 times in QIB (Ex Anchor), and 65.63 times in the NII category by August 21, 2026 6:54:35 PM (Day 3).



Category Subscription (x) Anchor 1 QIB (Ex Anchor) 45.87 NII 65.63 bNII (> ₹10L) 76.03 sNII (< ₹10L) 44.85 Retail 11.61 Total ** 32.98



Board Meetings

IRB InvIT Fund- Fundraising to be decided

Keystone Realtors Limited- Fundraising to be decided

Time Technoplast Limited- To consider the proposal for merger of TPL Plastech Limited.

Mold-Tek Packaging Limited- To consider and approve issuance of fully paid Bonus Equity shares to existing shareholders

Bulk & Block Deals

Medi Assist Healthcare Services: NTAsian Discovery Master Fund bought 4 lakh shares at Rs. 356.76 per share.

Oriental Hotels: Supremus Projects LLP sold 11.05 lakh shares at Rs. 142.21 per share.

Sunshine Pictures: Amrapali Capital & Finance Services bought 15 lakh shares at Rs. 370 per share

AGM

LG Balakrishnan, 3M India, Kovai Medical, Lumax Industries, Lumax Auto Tech, Keto Motors, Eternal, Westlife Food, Jio Financial, Hindustan Petroleum, Chennai Petroleum, JTEKT India, Sundrop Brands, Honda India PP, Hyundai Motor, Jubilant Pharmo, Ventive Hospitality, Jubilant Ingrevia, Rubicon Research, PowerGrid Infrastructure InvIT

Lock In

Gem Aromatics - 18 mn shares, 35 % of total outstanding, 1Y lock in

Insider trade

KDDL: Promoter group member Pranav Shankar Saboo disposed of 2.46 lakh shares worth Rs. 89.8 crore in the company.

Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM)

List of securities shortlisted in Long – Term ASM: Shilpa Medicare,

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM: Balu Forge Industries, Waterways Leisure Tourism, Shanthi Gears

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products

F&O Cues

Nifty Sep futures is up 0.66% to 24,485.20 at a premium of 150 points.

Nifty Options 01 Sep Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24500 and Maximum Put open interest at 24200.

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