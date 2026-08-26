Asian Stock Market: Nikkei Falls, Kospi Rises Amid Drop In Crude Oil Prices, Treasury Yields

Asian markets traded mostly higher on Wednesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street, as crude oil prices declined and bond yields dropped.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.60%, while the Topix rose 0.22%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.30%, and the Kosdaq declined 1.08%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening.

The trend in Asian markets follows mixed investor sentiment. While easing crude oil prices and a drop in US Treasury yields supported the markets, the prevailing uncertainty over the US-Iran peace deal continue to weigh on sentiment.

Overnight on Wall Street, US stock market ended higher, lifted by gains in technology stocks ahead of the AI giant Nvidia's earnings.

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US treasury yields dropped, with the yields on US 10-year and 30-year bonds falling for the second straight day as traders weighed the implications of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's decision last week to expand Treasury buybacks.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.1% to 98.87, with the euro up 0.13% at $1.1677 Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.03% to 159.13.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices declined to a one-week low ‌as traders shrugged off the latest US sanctions campaign against Iran.

Brent crude futures dropped 2.14% to $86.68 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.91% to $80.79.

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