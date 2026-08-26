DOMS Industries, PFC, P&G Health, Thomas Cook Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of DOMS Industries, Power Finance Corporation Ltd., Procter & Gamble Health Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is August 27, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.

Security Name Purpose Record Date DOMS Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.6500 27 Aug 2026 Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0500 27 Aug 2026 Power Finance Corporation Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.9000 27 Aug 2026 Procter & Gamble Health Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 45.0000 27 Aug 2026 Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 27 Aug 2026 Yash Highvoltage Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.4000 27 Aug 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 25 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 24 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On August 26

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.