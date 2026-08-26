Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

DOMS Industries, PFC, P&G Health, Thomas Cook Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of DOMS Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Procter & Gamble Health, Thomas Cook, and others go ex-dividend on August 27, 2026.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
DOMS Industries, PFC, P&G Health, Thomas Cook Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: NDTV

Shares of DOMS Industries, Power Finance Corporation Ltd., Procter & Gamble Health Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is August 27, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
DOMS Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.650027 Aug 2026
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.050027 Aug 2026
Power Finance Corporation LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 3.900027 Aug 2026
Procter & Gamble Health LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 45.000027 Aug 2026
Thomas Cook (India) LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.500027 Aug 2026
Yash Highvoltage LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.400027 Aug 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 25 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 24 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On August 26

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

OpenAI Data Center Executive Chris Malone Departs The AI Startup

OpenAI Data Center Executive Chris Malone Departs The AI Startup

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com