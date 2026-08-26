Youth Steals Rs 50,00,000 Cash, Gold Ornaments From Assam Home To Spend On Girlfriend

A 25 year old man has been arrested in Assam's Jorhat district for allegedly stealing around Rs. 50 lakh in cash and gold ornaments from his family home, with the police suspecting that part of the money was spent on his girlfriend, NDTV reported.

The accused, identified as Yash Dhanuka Agarwal, was arrested after his father filed a complaint at the Jorhat Sadar Police Station regarding the missing cash and valuables.

According to the police, the theft took place on August 11 when the family was away. The locker in the parents' room was allegedly broken open and cash and ornaments were taken.

The police stated that Yash left Jorhat following the alleged theft. Investigators, assisted by the cyber security cell, subsequently traced his mobile phone to Ahmedabad. Yash's father later travelled to Ahmedabad, brought him back to Jorhat and handed him over to the police, NDTV reported.

Jorhat Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Rishikesh Hazarika told NDTV that Yash was produced before a court on Tuesday and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

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Police are investigating how the stolen money was used after the theft. Investigators suspect that Yash spent some of the money on his girlfriend, Pubali Dutta, allegedly purchasing an iPhone worth around Rs. 1.5 lakh for her. Police also suggest that he gave her cash and spent several days with her at hotels and resorts. Pubali Dutta has not been named as an accused in the case.

Yash's friends, Jitendra Somani and Rohit Prasad have also been named in the FIR. The police suspect that the two friends might have helped in the alleged theft and in disposing of the stolen gold. Both men are currently absconding.

The family told the police that the cash had been kept at the residence for business-related purposes. Yash, who was involved in the family business, was aware of the money kept inside the house.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) according to NDTV.

Police are continuing efforts to locate the two absconding suspcts and recover the stolen cash and gold. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the accused have not been proven in a court of law.

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