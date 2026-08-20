Mumbai Police Nab Ex-IndusInd Bank Manager For Rs 81-Lakh Gold Theft From NRI's Locker

A former IndusInd Bank deputy branch manager has been arrested by Kandivali Police for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 81.8 lakh from the locker of a 74-year-old NRI, with police recovering the entire stolen haul within four days of his arrest, according to a report.

The accused was arrested by Kandivali Police for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs 81.8 lakh from the locker of a 74-year-old NRI, with police recovering the entire stolen haul within four days of his arrest, NDTV reported.

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The arrested person has been identified as Kuldeep Ramchand Sahani, 35, and is believed to have accessed the locker and stole 610 grams of gold belonging to Pradeep Motiram Bhatia, a Dubai resident who has lived there for 52 years, the report stated.

Bhatia discovered the gold missing after returning to Mumbai following a gap of nearly two years, prompting him to approach the police. Investigators traced Sahani through his bank accounts and found transactions totalling about Rs 9 crore over a two-year period.

Police also uncovered his dealings with several gold loan companies, which became a key lead in the investigation. According to the police, investigators obtained photographs of gold pledged with loan companies and compared them with the description provided by Bhatia.

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The matching details helped establish that the pledged jewellery was allegedly part of the stolen property. Police subsequently traced the gold and recovered the entire 610 grams, valued at Rs 81.8 lakh, within four days of Sahani's arrest.

The investigation is continuing to determine how Sahani allegedly gained access to the locker and whether anyone else was involved in the theft.

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