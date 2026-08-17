Bengaluru: JDS Leader Assaults On-Duty Traffic Cop For Stopping Vehicle, Arrested

A Janata Dal (Secular) leader was arrested after he allegedly assaulted an on-duty traffic police constable in Bengaluru's Gottigere for stopping his vehicle, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Manju, JD(S) state general secretary, allegedly attacked constable Arun after the officer signalled him to stop while regulating traffic in the area, NDTV reported.

According to the police, Manju questioned the constable over why his vehicle had been halted and, in the ensuing altercation, allegedly grabbed him by the collar and attempted to assault him.

He is also accused of raising his leg in an attempt to kick the officer while he was on duty.

The scuffle drew a crowd of onlookers, some of whom intervened and separated the two men before the situation escalated further, police said.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Hulimavu police station, prompting officers to register a case against Manju over the alleged assault on a public servant discharging his duties.

Hulimavu police arrested Manju late on Sunday night, and he was undergoing questioning at the police station following his detention, officials said. Further legal proceedings against him were awaited at the time of filing this report.

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No official statement from the JD(S) on the arrest of its state general secretary was immediately available. Police said further details, including the specific charges invoked against Manju, would be shared as the investigation progressed.

The video of the altercation, showing Manju in an animated exchange with the uniformed constable near a parked white SUV, was circulated widely on social media, drawing sharp reactions from citizens over the treatment meted out to police personnel performing routine duties.

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