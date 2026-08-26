PM Modi Extends Milad un-Nabi, Onam Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and Onam, sending a message of peace, prosperity and cultural harmony.

In a post on X, Modi conveyed his wishes for Milad-un-Nabi, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. His message for the occasion emphasised values of togetherness and kindness.

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The Prime Minister also extended his greetings to people celebrating Onam, a harvest festival associated particularly with Kerala and its cultural traditions. In his Onam message, Modi wished people joy, prosperity and good health while describing the festival as a reflection of Kerala's rich heritage and traditions.

Onam is a ten-day long harvest festival celebrated in Kerala in remembrance of the good governance under the rule of Mahabali, a mythical king who ruled Kerala. It is traditionally celebrated with cultural programmes, family gatherings and feasts, with the festival carrying strong cultural significance in Kerala.

Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed, the founder of Islam, with the occasion often associated with prayers, religious gatherings and reflection on his teachings.

Modi's greetings come as the two occasions are being observed amid a broader emphasis on India's cultural and religious diversity.

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