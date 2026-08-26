Surat Fish Market Named After PM Modi Without Civic Approval Sparks Controversy

The naming of a newly constructed fish market in Surat's Nanpura-Lakkadkot area after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has triggered controversy, despite the local civic body stating that the facility's official naming process has not yet been completed.

A large signboard reading “Shri Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market”, along with the Prime Minister's photograph, was installed at the entrance of the municipal facility, reported NDTV. The market was constructed at a cost of Rs 3.90 crore, according to the report. However, official SMC budget documents identify the project simply as a local fish market and do not mention PM Modi.

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The naming has drawn objections from local fish merchant Surendra Laskari, who questioned the appropriateness of associating the Prime Minister's name with a wholesale seafood facility. Representing the Kahar-Machi community, Laskari also pointed to PM Modi's known vegetarianism and suggested that the market instead be named after the traditional fishing community.

The Surat Fish Merchant Association defended the move. Its president, Kalpesh Navsariwala, said the name was intended to honour the Prime Minister's initiatives supporting the fisheries and seafood sector. He cited the dedicated fisheries ministry and schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. Traders who had paid advance deposits to operate at the facility were also said to be supporting the naming.

The signboard has also come under scrutiny over its legal status. SMC officials maintained that the civic body had not approved the naming of the facility after PM Modi. Although a civic team arrived to remove the board, officials reportedly refrained after traders agreed to take it down voluntarily.

Meanwhile, traders have raised separate concerns about the market's drainage infrastructure, alleging that undersized drain pipes have caused waterlogging during rains in nearby areas, as per the report.

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The SMC is yet to complete the official naming process, leaving the market's proposed name and the fate of the controversial signboard unresolved.

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