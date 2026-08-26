V-Mart, Vishal Mega Mart In Focus As Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish On Value Retail — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Despite potential near-term concerns, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal remains structurally positive on value fashion retailers and reiterates its Buy rating on V-Mart Retail and Vishal Mega Mart with a target price of Rs 975 and Rs 165 respectively, given their robust growth outlook of high teens revenue compound annual growth rate over FY26-29 and improving profitability.

The brokerage also highlighted that value fashion retailers sustained their outperformance vs premium and branded apparel retailers. This outperformance was underpinned by structural tailwinds, such as

rising aspirations in tier 2/3/4 cities, an accelerating shift from unorganised to organised channels, deeper private label penetration driving assortment depth, and aggressive network expansion.

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Moitlal Oswal remains bullish on the growth prospects of value fashion retailers, driven by the massive opportunity from the unorganised-to-organised shift and rising preference for one-stop family shopping in tier 2 and beyond cities.

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