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Welspun Corp Share Price Falls Over 4% In Trade Today. Here's Why

The stock had opened at Rs 2,300, after closing at Rs 2,345.50 in the previous session. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,350 before losing ground through most of the morning session.

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Welspun Corp Share Price Falls Over 4% In Trade Today. Here's Why
Source: AI Generated

Welspun Corp Ltd shares are under pressure on Wednesday, August 26 after as many as 6.13 million Welspun Corp shares changed hands in block trades.

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Welspun Corp shares fell 4.16% to Rs 2,248 in intraday trade, after hitting a low of Rs 2,203.70, according to the chart.

The decline came amid significant block activity in the stock. As many as 6.13 million Welspun Corp shares changed hands in block trades, equivalent to 2.39% of the company's equity, with the transactions executed in two blocks.

The stock had opened at Rs 2,300, after closing at Rs 2,345.50 in the previous session. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,350 before losing ground through most of the morning session.

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