'Scan, Pay, Done': French Woman Amazed By How UPI Is Used In India, Video Goes Viral

A French woman visiting India has expressed surprise at the widespread use of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) QR codes for everyday transactions, saying she was struck by how deeply digital payments have become embedded in daily life across the country.

Although she was already familiar with UPI before travelling to India, the tourist said she did not expect to see it used so extensively for small-value purchases. From roadside tea stalls and street-food vendors to local shops, cafes and auto-rickshaws, QR codes appeared to be a common payment option.

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She highlighted how even a Rs 20 cup of tea or a small snack could be paid for instantly by scanning a QR code. Small neighbourhood businesses and roadside vendors, rather than just large retailers and shopping centres, were also accepting digital payments.

In a video shared on social media, she described the experience as an unexpected everyday cultural difference between India and France. Her observations prompted online discussions, with several users pointing to UPI's role in making small transactions quick, convenient and largely cashless.

In the video caption, she wrote, “Coming from France, this was one of those little everyday cultural differences that made me think, ‘Wow… I really didn't expect this.'”

UPI, launched in 2016 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), enables instant bank-to-bank payments through mobile applications. The scale of UPI adoption is reflected in transaction volumes. In January 2026, the payment system processed 21.70 billion transactions worth more than Rs 28.33 lakh crore, according to data cited in the report.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also recognised UPI in a June 2025 report as the world's largest retail fast-payment system by transaction volume.

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The French tourist's experience has once again drawn attention to India's rapidly evolving digital payment ecosystem, particularly the ease with which QR-based payments have moved beyond formal businesses into everyday, low-value transactions.

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