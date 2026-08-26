EPF Withdrawal For A Home Loan: Eligibility And The Amount You Can Withdraw

Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is primarily designed to help salaried employees build a retirement corpus. The scheme, however, also allows members to make partial withdrawals from their EPF account for certain financial needs, including marriage, higher education, repaying an outstanding home loan, medical emergencies and more.

For salaried employees dealing with a large home loan, using a portion of their EPF savings may seem like an attractive option. It can help reduce the outstanding loan amount, lower the interest burden and ease monthly financial commitments. However, EPF withdrawals are subject to specific eligibility conditions and limits.

Read below to understand the EPF withdrawal rules, eligibility and how much you can take:

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Eligibility For EPF Withdrawal For Home Loan

One of the most popular uses of EPF savings is to clear an outstanding bank home loan.

1. The member must have completed at least three years of service.

2. Property must be registered in the name of the member, spouse or jointly in both names.

3. Withdrawal can generally be availed of only once.

How Much Can You Withdraw?

For repayment of an outstanding bank home loan, an eligible EPF member can withdraw up to 90% of the EPF corpus, provided the house is registered in the member's name or held jointly.

How To Apply For EPF Withdrawal Online?

To apply for withdrawal online, EPF members can submit claims through the Universal Account Number (UAN) portal.

Step 1: Log in using your UAN.

Step 2: Ensure your Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details are linked and verified.

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Online Services' section and select ‘Claim.'

Step 4: Choose the relevant withdrawal purpose and enter the required amount.

Step 5: Fill in accurate bank account details.

Step 6: Upload supporting documents, if required.

Step 7: Submit the claim.

Pros of Using EPF For Home Loan

1. Reduces Debt

Using EPF savings can reduce the outstanding loan amount, potentially lowering the EMI burden and total interest payable.

2. Provides Funds Without Additional Borrowing

Unlike taking another loan, an EPF withdrawal does not create a separate repayment obligation.

3. Can Help With Homeownership

For eligible members, EPF savings can help bridge the gap between available funds and the cost of buying or constructing a home.

Cons Of Withdrawing EPF For A Home Loan

1. Reduces Retirement Savings

EPF is intended to build a retirement corpus. Withdrawing a significant amount can reduce the savings available for the future.

2. Loss Of Future Interest And Compounding

The amount withdrawn will no longer remain invested in the EPF account and therefore will not earn future interest.

3. Limited Flexibility

Since withdrawals for certain purposes are subject to restrictions, using EPF savings for a home loan can reduce the funds available for future financial requirements.

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Using EPF savings to repay a home loan can provide immediate financial relief, but it also comes at the cost of reducing your retirement corpus.

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