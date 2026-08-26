PPFAS GIFT Cuts Minimum Investment For Global Funds To $500 From $5,000

PPFAS GIFT is lowering the entry barrier for retail investors seeking exposure to global markets through its GIFT City offerings, with the minimum investment requirement cut by 90% to $500 from $5,000.

PPFAS GIFT announced the move on August 25, saying the lower ticket size would make global investing more accessible to retail investors through its GIFT City platform.

“We are making global investing more accessible for retail investors by reducing the minimum ticket size to $500 from $5000 for our GIFT City offerings,” Neil Parekh said in a post on X.

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Minimum Investment Cut For Outbound Passive Funds

PPFAS GIFT said the minimum investment for its outbound passive funds has been reduced from $5,000 to $500.

The offering currently includes the Parag Parikh IFSC S&P 500 Fund of Fund and the Parag Parikh IFSC Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund, providing investors access to some of the world's largest equity markets.

The Parag Parikh IFSC S&P 500 Fund of Fund is a retail fund launched by PPFAS GIFT that directly invests its funds in S&P 500 accumulating ETFs and UCITS. The passive strategy is designed to provide investors with direct exposure to the S&P 500 Index without requiring them to open a foreign brokerage account.

PPFAS GIFT said the move provides investors with “access to global investing at a lower entry point.”

What Is PPFAS GIFT City Entity?

PPFAS Alternate Asset Managers IFSC Private Limited is a subsidiary of Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Limited (PPFAS). It was established in GIFT City in November 2024 with the aim of expanding the range of investment products and services offered through the GIFT City platform.

The entity operates as a Retail Fund Management Entity (Retail FME) regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Through the GIFT City IFSC platform, it currently offers Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and outbound retail investment schemes to eligible investors.

The company has also said that planned inbound investment offerings will further expand its product range and strengthen its investment and wealth management capabilities.

The reduction in the minimum investment requirement marks a major lowering of the entry threshold for PPFAS GIFT's international passive investment products, potentially widening access to overseas equity exposure for retail investors.

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