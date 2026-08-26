Realme P4s 5G Launched In India: Price, Battery, Features, Specification And More

Realme has launched the P4s 5G in India, adding a new model to its mid-range P4 series. The phone comes with an 8,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging and a 144Hz AMOLED display, and will go on sale via Flipkart from September 3.

The Realme P4s 5G is available in Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey colour options. The smartphone will go on sale in India on September 3 at 12 pm via Flipkart.

Realme P4s 5G Features

The Realme P4s 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The users will get three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

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The handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,272 x 2,772 pixels. The screen supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, 450ppi pixel density, a 3,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, HDR10+ and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. The phone also carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme P4s 5G Processor And Storage

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset with a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. It is paired with the Hyper Vision+ AI chip for gaming. The Realme P4s 5G comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and supports RAM expansion of up to 14GB. Storage goes up to 256GB using UFS 3.1 technology.

For thermal management, the handset features Realme's AirFlow vapour chamber cooling system, which includes a 7,000 sq mm heat dissipation area and a 13,624 sq mm graphite area.

Realme P4s 5G Camera

For photography, the Realme P4s 5G features a dual rear camera setup. The system is led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, with an an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The handset supports video recording at up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.

Realme P4s 5G Battery And Connectivity

The biggest highlight is its 8,000mAh battery, paired with 80W wired fast charging. Other features include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster.

The phone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and is promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Realme P4s 5G Price In India

The Realme P4s 5G price in India starts at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs 37,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs 41,999.

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