Raksha Bandhan 2026: Did Modi Govt Announce One Year Free Mobile Recharge For Women? Here's The Truth

A widespread social media claim asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a one-year free mobile recharge scheme for women on Raksha Bandhan is completely fake. An official verification by PIB Fact Check confirmed that no such scheme exists and that the viral posts are deceptive.

Frequently shared on WhatsApp and Facebook, the viral message features a link and claims that the central government is offering women a free one-year mobile recharge as a Raksha Bandhan gift. It prompts recipients to click the link immediately to claim the offer.

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PIB Fact Check Warning

PIB Fact Check alerted users on X about a manipulated video posted by Instagram handle “aapka_bhai77”. The fake video falsely asserted that PM Narendra Modi had launched a one-year free mobile recharge initiative for women for Raksha Bandhan.

A viral video on social media claimed that the Central Government is giving one year of free mobile recharge to all women for Raksha Bandhan. The claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a one-year free mobile recharge for women for Raksha Bandhan is a fake scam. PIB Fact Check officially debunked the claim, confirming that the central government has launched no such initiative.

No Government Announcement

The government has made no such announcement. You can check authentic welfare schemes on the National Government Schemes Portal.

The PIB cautioned citizens to avoid forwarding unverified videos or messages about free giveaways.

Beware of Phishing Scams

The viral posts and videos, often shared via WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram, are fraudulent attempts designed to trick users into clicking links and exposing personal or financial data.

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Free recharge offers of this nature are widely used in phishing scams aimed at stealing sensitive data, installing malware or committing identity fraud. Users should remain vigilant, refrain from clicking suspicious links and avoid sharing any personal details when encountering such claims.

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