Bill Gates Seeks Meeting With China's Xi, Flags Fears Of AI Misuse For Biological Weapons

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, is seeking a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping so as to discuss global measures to safeguard against the possible dangers stemming from evolving AI technology, according to a report on Wednesday.

The tech billionaire informed Reuters that he is of the opinion that China is likely to agree with him regarding the restriction of the release of potentially harmful AI models if the US takes the first step in doing so.

ALSO READ: Ex-Googlers Are Planning AI-Human Hybrid To Prevent Rogue Models

He stated that the "whole world" would then follow suit if Washington starts taking measures.

Gates' primary proposition is for nations to surveil AI technology that could be used to create molecules and manufacture biological attacks, a policy that, according to him, would not obstruct the growth of any tech industry.

The US-based businessman's personnel are currently in contact with Jinping's officials to coordinate a visit with the Chinese head of state, with November being the tentative month when this meeting would occur, as per a spokesperson's statement.

Gates stated that Jinping is likely to be "surprised by how vehement" he is regarding the matter. He cited China's measures to mitigate AI companion addiction in its citizens, primarily children. He added that there were many world leaders taking proactive measures to defend against the likely perils stemming from developing AI technology.

Yes, in the past, technology never did this. This time is different. This is like an evolutionary milestone that needs incredible policy management by society ​as a whole," Gates told Reuters.

ALSO READ: OpenAI Data Center Executive Chris Malone Departs The AI Startup

The billionaire philanthropist also wrote in his blog post about his concerns stemming from autonomous attacks conducted by OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta Platforms' AI models on third party networks. Gates further noted that AI could replace jobs and create psychological addiction in users.

He called for the formation of a new international organisation to supervise AI technology taking inspiration from aspects of ozone layer protection pacts, nuclear inspections authorities and international aviation norms.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.