Tiger Woods Avoids Trial With Plea Deal, Gets Five-Year Driving Ban

Golf legend Tiger Woods has had his driving licence suspended for five years after reaching a plea deal in a case stemming from a rollover crash in Florida.

Woods pleaded no contest to reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test in Martin County Circuit Court in Florida on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old had initially faced a driving-under-the-influence charge following the crash earlier this year.

Tiger Woods' Rollover Crash

In March, Woods was travelling at high speed on a beachside residential road on Jupiter Island, Florida, where the speed limit was 30 mph.

His Land Rover clipped a truck and rolled onto its side. The 15-time major champion initially pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge and the refusal-to-submit-to-a-lawful-test charge four days after the crash.

A sheriff's report said deputies found two pain pills in Woods' pocket and that he showed signs of impairment.

Woods took a Breathalyzer test, which returned a negative result, but refused to provide a urine sample.

Neither Woods nor the person in the other vehicle was injured in the crash. However, his vehicle caused $5,000 in damage to the truck, according to a police report cited by ESPN.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.