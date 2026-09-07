Rs 10 Lakh To Rs 1 Crore: How Fast Can Your Corpus Grow After The First Milestone?

Everyone dreams of becoming a crorepati. For many investors, a Rs 1 crore portfolio has become a major financial milestone and a symbol of long-term wealth creation. The journey to that figure is not easy.

The first Rs 10 lakh can often be the most difficult part of the journey. At the beginning, your salary is doing most of the heavy lifting and so most of the growth comes from the money you actively put into your investments every month.

As the corpus grows, however, investment returns begin to account for an increasingly larger share of the total wealth created. This is where compounding starts making a noticeable difference.

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Why The First Rs 10 Lakh Matters?

Suppose an investor is starting from zero. In the initial years, the portfolio depends heavily on monthly savings. Even if the investments generate returns, those returns are being earned on a relatively small base.

Reaching Rs 10 lakh changes that equation.

Once you have Rs 10 lakh invested, returns are no longer being generated only on your latest monthly contribution. They are being generated on the accumulated corpus as well. When those returns remain invested, they can themselves generate further returns.

In simple terms, your money begins working alongside you.

Rs 10 Lakh To Rs 1 Crore: Why The Journey Can Feel Faster

Consider an investor has already accumulated Rs 10 lakh and the portfolio earns an average annual return of 12%. If no additional money is invested, Rs 10 lakh would theoretically grow to roughly Rs 20 lakh in about six years.

Investment: Rs 10 lakh

Tenure: 6 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 9.73 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 19.73 lakh

The next milestones can then arrive faster because the base itself has become larger. At Rs 20 lakh, a 12% annual return would amount to Rs 2.4 lakh in a year. At Rs 50 lakh, the same return would amount to Rs 6 lakh. At Rs 1 crore, it would be Rs 12 lakh.

The key point is that a larger corpus allows the same percentage return to generate a larger rupee amount.

What Happens After Rs 10 Lakh?

The journey from Rs 0 to Rs 10 lakh is largely driven by savings and income. The journey from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore increasingly involves a combination of fresh investments and returns generated by the existing corpus.

As the investment base grows, the contribution from market returns can become much more significant. This means the investor is no longer relying entirely on new money entering the portfolio, the accumulated corpus is also participating in wealth creation.

In a nutshell, the journey from Rs 0 to Rs 10 lakh demands discipline. The journey from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore demands patience, consistency and time.

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There is no guaranteed shortcut to becoming a crorepati. Investment returns can fluctuate, and higher-return assumptions generally come with higher risk. But the longer a suitable investment remains compounding, the greater the potential contribution from accumulated returns.

That is why the first Rs 10 lakh can be such an important milestone. It may be only one-tenth of Rs 1 crore, but it is the point at which your accumulated money can begin doing a much larger share of the work.

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