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HUL Stock In Focus: Motilal Oswal Bets On Volume-Led Growth, Sees 22% Upside — Check Target Price

Despite concerns around rising crude prices and macro volatility, the consumer goods major believes it is well positioned to navigate the environment through commodity hedges, accelerated cost-saving initiatives, portfolio transformation strategies, and stronger omnichannel capabilities.

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HUL Stock In Focus: Motilal Oswal Bets On Volume-Led Growth, Sees 22% Upside — Check Target Price
At HUL's analyst meet, management presented its "Winning in New India" (WINI) strategy, positioning the portfolio to address fast changing consumer preferences.
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Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its Buy rating on the FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd. with a target price of Rs 2,400. based on 40 times on Sep'28E earnings per share, implying a potential upside of 22% from the reports CMP of Rs 1,974.

At HUL's analyst meet, management presented its "Winning in New India" (WINI) strategy, positioning the portfolio to address fast changing consumer preferences (particularly among the youth). 

Motilal Oswal highlighted that HUL is gearing up well for growth acceleration, undergoing five reset actions comprising-

  • SASSY (scientific, aesthesis, sensorial, said by others, youthful) brand transformation framework,
  • sharper resource allocation behind fewer bigger bets,
  • acceleration of selected growth pockets,
  • a dedicated Quick Commerce organization, and
  • a unified India operating model.

ALSO READ: Pranav Construction IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

While turnover doubled, Ebitda surged three times and operating cash flow jumped 4x between FY14 and FY24 (including the Ice Cream & GSK acquisitions). However, turnover was broadly flat between FY24 and FY26 (ex-Ice Cream), providing the backdrop for the current reset. Underlying sales growth has improved sequentially over the last few quarters.

According to the brokerage, HUL continues to focus on driving volume-led revenue growth. Despite concerns around rising crude prices and macro volatility, HUL believes it is well positioned to navigate the environment through commodity hedges, accelerated cost-saving initiatives, portfolio transformation strategies, and stronger omnichannel capabilities.

Management remains optimistic about delivering better performance in FY27 vs FY26.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Hul Update.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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