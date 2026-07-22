Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Health Rumours, Says 'I Am Fine' After Misunderstood Blog

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has addressed the rumours surrounding his health after a recent blog entry led many fans to believe that he had undergone surgery and was recovering in hospital. Putting all speculation to rest, the actor clarified that he is healthy and that his earlier post had been interpreted incorrectly.

In his latest blog, Bachchan wrote, "I am fine. Misunderstood post," explaining that his comments were never meant to describe his own medical condition.

What Big B Actually Meant

The actor explained that his previous blog used the recovery period after surgery or an intensive care stay as a metaphor to describe the emotional challenges faced by champions after experiencing defeat.

According to Bachchan, he was referring to the difficult phase people go through after returning home following medical treatment, when they must adjust physically and mentally to changes in their condition. He stressed that this was only an example and not a personal update about his health.

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Lionel Messi and Argentina Inspired the Analogy

Bachchan further revealed that his thoughts were inspired by football icon Lionel Messi and Argentina's defeat after Spain lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday. He said his message focused on how champions cope with setbacks and the emotional struggle of accepting defeat.

He noted that many readers mistakenly believed the blog referred to his own health. Clarifying the misunderstanding, Bachchan wrote that every champion eventually witnesses someone else taking their place, and learning to deal with that reality is part of life.

The actor also reflected on resilience, saying that true champions are those who recover from setbacks, regain their strength, and continue moving forward despite adversity.

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Cryptic X Post Added to the Confusion

The rumours gained momentum after Bachchan shared a brief message on X that read, "The game has ended! But the work is still going on." Combined with his earlier blog, the post prompted widespread speculation about a possible hospital stay or surgery.

However, his latest clarification confirms that there was no medical emergency and that the earlier references were purely philosophical.

Amitabh Bachchan's Next Project

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is preparing to return as the host of the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, marking another season of one of India's longest-running and most-loved game shows.

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