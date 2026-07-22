The Scam-Leaked Teaser: Zee5 Unveils Series With Focus On Exam Paper Leaks

Zee5 has announced its upcoming original series, The Scam-Leaked, amid a row over irregularities in examinations and paper leaks across the country.

The streaming platform unveiled the first teaser on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into a story centred on examination paper leaks, their far-reaching consequences, and the impact on students and their families.

The makers have not yet announced the release date or shared details about the cast. However, Zee5 tagged Sameer Redij, Anand Singh, Pragati Deshmukh and Balwinder Singh Janjua while unveiling the teaser, indicating their involvement in the project.

What Does the Teaser Show?

The 1-minute and 9-second teaser opens with examination papers being printed and handled under strict security before being sealed as confidential documents. Despite these precautions, one question paper is secretly photographed before distribution, setting off a chain of events.

As the leak spreads, the teaser shifts to scenes of media coverage, anxious students, empty classrooms, and growing public concern. It concludes on an emotional note as a student receives a phone call from his father, hinting at the devastating consequences of the scandal. While the teaser establishes the central theme, the makers have not revealed additional plot details.

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Social Media Reactions

The teaser has sparked conversations online, with many viewers calling the series timely in light of the ongoing row around examination paper leaks. Several users praised the concept, saying the subject reflects issues currently affecting students across the country.

Reacting to the teaser, an user named @sarcasticdeepak1988 wrote on the comments section of the trailer, "Man...that was so hard hitting. I will watch this movie definitely before it is removed."

Another user, @jatinsharma6654, commented, "This is well needed to open up the eyes of Indian youth," while a @HarshvardhanMore-by9vd called it the "Perfect series for current situation."

Many viewers also applauded the timing of the announcement. A user named @navnitjha5051 simply wrote, "Perfect timing...."Several users expressed hope that the series would receive a strong response from audiences. @FarmanSheikh86 wrote, "Yeh movie hit honi chahiye..????," while @Tspirit10 thanked the streaming platform, saying, "Bahut bahut Sukriya Z5 aapka ❤❤❤."

Some comments also humorously referenced public figures. @PullupsAreMyFavorite joked, "A cameo of Dharmendra Pradhan is reported," while @Pankaj1008-p added, "Dharmendra Pradhan & CJP are main cast ????????????."

Here are some reactions on X:

Release Awaited

Although Zee5 has confirmed that The Scam – Leaked is coming soon, the platform has not announced an official release date. More details regarding the cast, crew, and premiere schedule are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Watch Trailer Here:

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