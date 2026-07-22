'Sab Yaad Rakha Jaayega': Naseeruddin Shah Supports NEET Protesters; Ratna Pathak Joins In

Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah have voiced support for students protesting against the NEET-UG paper leak and examination irregularities.

Their statements came after police action against student-led march in New Delhi, where protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Naseeruddin Shah Reacts to Police Crackdown

A day after the protest, Naseeruddin Shah shared a video message expressing anger over the police action at Jantar Mantar. The video, posted on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) social media handles, criticised the treatment of students and urged them not to lose hope.

The actor condemned the alleged use of force against protesters and encouraged students to continue raising their voices. He said many people stand with them and asked them to remain determined in their fight. Shah also ended his message with the remark, "Sab yaad rakha jaayega" (Everything will be remembered).

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Actor Reflects on His Teaching Experience

During his message, Shah referred to his training at the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He said his experiences with students had strengthened his belief in the country's youth and added that he had always learned a great deal from young people throughout his career.

Ratna Pathak Shah Backs Student Protest

According to PTI, actor Ratna Pathak Shah also voiced support for the protesting students and said she and her generation stand with them. Reflecting on the story of Eklavya, she questioned a system that expects young people to sacrifice their future to protect those in power. She said the country speaks of becoming a "Vishwaguru", yet often fails to understand and support its students.

Ratna admitted that her generation had seen the situation developing but failed to stop it in time. She apologised to the students, saying she no longer believed her generation had the right to lecture or guide them. Instead, she assured them of her full support, adding that she and others would stand by the students whenever they called.

Background of Protest

The protest followed allegations of irregularities in the NEET-UG examination process. Student groups participating in the 'Chalo Sansad' march sought accountability over the paper leak controversy and demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Videos from the protest showed police using lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse demonstrators, triggering widespread outrage online.

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