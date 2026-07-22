Manchester City Announce Midfielder Phil Foden Has Extended His Contract - Check Details

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2030.

Foden, whose previous deal was due till next next summer, has committed his future to carry on with City under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Foden made his senior debut for Manchester City as a 17-year-old teenager under former manager Pep Guardiola. Since then, he has made 369 appearances for the club, winning six Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League trophy and two FA Cups.

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The England international was excluded from Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad in May after an inconsistent campaign, during which he made 23 Premier League starts.

Speaking after signing the extension, Foden said he "can't wait" to work with Maresca again. The Italian previously served as Guardiola's assistant during Manchester City's Treble-winning 2022-23 season.

"Committing my future to City means everything to me. Playing for this club is all I've ever wanted to do, and it's always an honour to wear the shirt," said Foden. "It's not lost on me that I've been lucky enough to be part of a historic period with so many titles won, but we're always looking to the future and trying to win more."

"I can't wait to work with Enzo again. He was brilliant during the Treble season – someone all the players respected and loved working with," he concluded.

Phil Foden is one of Manchester City's most decorated players, along with England and City's defender John Stones and former City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who joined Real Madrid this season.

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Phil spent his entire Manchester City career playing under Pep Guardiola, whose 10-year spell as the club's manager came to an end in May.

The 26-year-old is one of only three Premier League players to have scored 10 or more goals in all competitions in each of the past six seasons, alongside former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

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